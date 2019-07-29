SBI Clerk Main 2019 admit card released at www.sbi.co.in; here's how to check

SBI Clerk Main 2019 Admit Card: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card SBI Clerk 2019 Mains Exam on its official website after the declaration of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019. The candidates who have qualified the exam pre-exam can download their admit card or hall ticket from the bank’s official site. SBI Clerk Mains admit card link is mentioned below.
The SBI Clerk main 2019 exam will be conducted on August 10, 2019. Candidates can check their SBI Clerk Prelims Result and download the SBI Clerk Main Admit Card @ sbi.co.in.
The State bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) 2019 recruitment examination aims to fill a total of 8653 vacancies in the clerical cadre of the SBI.
SBI Clerk Main examination Duration: 2 hours and 40 minutes
Sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge.
Questions in Sections: A total of 190 questions will be asked in the exam
40 questions in the General English section
50 questions each in the rest of the three sectionsCheck SBI Clerk Main Exam Pattern:
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
2 hours 40 minutes
How to download SBI admit card
- Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
- Go to the home page, enter the registration number/ roll number, password, and Date of Birth
- Enter the captcha and submit the details
- The SBI PO Mains Call Letter will appear on the screen
- Download the SBI PO Mains Call Letter 2019 and take a print out for future use.
