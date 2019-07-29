Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019: Direct link

Gauhati University PG Merit List for admission to affiliated colleges is expected to be announced today. Candidates can check their selection and admission status to the college affiliated to the Gauhati University by logging on to the official website gauhati.ac.in. Once the merit list is published online, candidates will be able to access the merit list for PG Admissions 2019.

How to check Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit official website gauhati.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PG Admissions 2019 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Merit list page

Step 4: Select the course for admission

Step 5: Download merit list 2019

Step 6: Check admission/selection status in Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019