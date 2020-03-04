Image Source : PTI RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020 applications process begins today for 1100 vacancies. Check details

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Subordiante and Minsterial Service Selection (RSMSSB) will start the online application process for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) post on its official website today, i.e., March 4. The Rajasthan RSMSSB has released the notification regarding recruitment drive to fill up 1098 vacancies for Junior Engineer post.

Interested candidates can apply online for the RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020 through the official website-- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, once it is released.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that the last date to submit online application registration for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 is April 2, 2020.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit-

The candidate's age should be in between 18 to 40 years.

Education Qualification-

Interested applicants must possess a diploma/ degree in the relevant Engineering discipline from a recognised educational institution in India.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

For general category candidates: Rs 450

For OBC and Non-creamy layer category candidates: Rs 350

For SC/ST/PH category candidates: Rs 250

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Junior Engineer Post. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

