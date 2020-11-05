Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC Exam 2020: RRBs asks candidates to write self-declaration on admit card. All you need to know

RRB NTPC Exam 2020: Candidates who will appear for the RRB NTPC exam, which will begin on December 15, here's an important update for you. According to the official notice, RRBs have asked candidates to write a paragraph of self-declaration on the admit card.

Candidates will be given a blank space in the admit card to write self-declaration. Likewise, blank spaces will also be available for signature and left thumb impression. Candidates have been asked not to fill these white spaces beforehand.

"Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam," RRBs have said in the official exam notice.

Candidates will have to write the paragraph of self-declaration, sign and affix the left thumb impression at the exam venue only in the presence of the invigilator at the exam hall. After this, they have to hand over the admit card to the invigilator.

Candidates also have to carry one color photograph of size 35 mm x 45 mm --- same --- which was uploaded in the application, on the day of the exam.

Meanwhile, to enter the exam center candidates need to have the RRB NTPC admit card/hall ticket which will be issued by the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) soon. RRB NTPC admit card will be available on the official websites of all RRBs.

