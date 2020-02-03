Monday, February 03, 2020
     
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Assistant Admit Card today. Students should read on to know the steps to download their RBI admit card. A direct link to download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 has also been provided.

New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2020 15:04 IST
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020
Image Source : PTI

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 released

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Assistant Admit Card today. Those who will appear for the RBI Assistant Recruitment should check the official website for details on the same. For the convenience of candidates, below are the steps given for the download of RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020. A direct link to download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 has also been provided. 

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

Candidates should note that the admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination hall. Students will not be permitted entry to the examination hall if found without their RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020. 

How to check and download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website rbi.org.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'RBI Assistant Admit Card'
3. Enter your roll number and other required details
4. Enter submit
5. Your RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
6. Download your admit card and take a print for future reference 

Direct link to download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

Direct Link To Download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

