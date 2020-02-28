JKBOSE Class 11 date sheet 2020 released for Jammu Division. Check direct link

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE Class 11 date sheet 2020 released for Jammu Division

JKBOSE Class 11 date sheet 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu division datesheet. Students who will appear for the JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 1 examinations for the Jammu division should note that the complete datesheet has been released on the official website. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is slated to conduct the JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 1 examinations for the Jammu division in its affiliated schools from March 20 to April 15, 2020.

JKBOSE Jammu division class 11 examinations

Students should note that it is mandatory to carry their JKBOSE Class 11 admit cards to the examination centre. Those found without their admit cards will not be allowed entry to the exam centre. Candidates should know that their JKBOSE Class 11 admit cards will carry important information like their name, roll number, exam centre name and more.

How to download JKBOSE class 11 Exam 2020 datesheet

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division datesheet has been provided below. A direct link to download the JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division datesheet has also been given.

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Higher Secondary Part 1 schedule'

3. The JKBOSE Class 11 date sheet 2020 will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

4. Download the datesheet and take a print out of the same for any future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE class 11 Exam 2020 datesheet

Students can also click on the link given below to download their JKBOSE Class 11 datesheet 2020

Direct Link To Donwload JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2020 Datesheet