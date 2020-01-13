JEE Main 2020 Answer Key to be released today. Check details, direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2020 Answer Key to be released today

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: The JEE Main 2020 answer key is slated to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main examination should note that the answer key is to be released for the January 2020 examination. Students are advised to keep a watch on the official website for all updates regarding the release of the JEE Main 2020 answer key. The JEE Main 2020 Answer Key was earlier slated to be released on January 11, however, the same has been delayed and is now expected to release today (January 13).

Students should note that the JEE Main 2020 Answer Key will contain crucial information like the correct answers to all questions that were asked in the JEE Main 2020 examination. The answer key will be released for both JEE Main Paper 1 and 2 in the form of a PDF document. The answer key will be released for both JEE Main Paper 1 and 2 in the form of a PDF document.

Students who are awaiting the NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key should read the below information on how to check and download the answer key. A direct link to download the JEE Main 2020 answer key will also be provided for students.

How to check JEE Main 2020 Answer Key

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says 'JEE Main 2020 provisional answer key'

3. Your NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the answer key for further reference

Direct link to download JEE Main 2020 answer key

The direct link to download JEE Main 2020 Answer Key will be activated soon after the answer key is released.

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key

It is important for the candidates to note that they can raise objections against the answers provided in the JEE Main 2020 answer key. Candidates will be able to submit their objections following which the JEE Main 2020 final answer key will be provided.

Students will also be required to submit a fee for each objection raised. After consideration, the fee will be refunded in case the objections raised are correct. It is also required that the candidates upload necessary documents I support of the objections raised. The objections raised without the necessary documents will not be considered.