ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: Online registration process begins. Check details

Image Source : PTI ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: Online registration process begins

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: The application process for the second edition of ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 has begun today (Monday). Candidates who are interested to apply for ISRO should note that the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 aims at providing basic knowledge on space technology, space science, and space applications. Students who have a keen interest in space study should read the below information for more details on the same.

Interested candidates should note that the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 will continue for a duration of two weeks - May 11 to May 22, 2020. Three students from each state and union territory will be selected to participate in the programe.

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should note that students who have passed Class 8 and are presently a student of Class 9 are eligible to apply for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020. The selection of candidates will be based on the acamedic performance of the students.

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: Venue

Students must know that the two-week ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 will be held across four ISRO centres -- in Ahembdabad, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Shillong.

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: Dates to remember

Date of online application: February 3, 2020

Last date of online application: February 24, 2020

Date for programme commencement: May 11, 2020

Last date of the programme: May 22, 2020

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: How to apply

1. Visit the official website isro.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'YUVIKA 2020'

3. A new page will open

4. Register yourself on the portal

5. Fill the application form

6. Click on submit