IIMC Third Merit List 2019 released. Here's how to download from iimc.nic.in

IIMC Third Merit List 2019 released

IIMC Third Merit List 2019: The IIMC third merit list has been released by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Candidates who had appeared for the mass communication examination are advised to check the official website iimc.nic.in. Students should note that the merit list has been declared in the form of a PDF.

How to download IIMC Third Merit List 2019

1. Visit the official IIMC website iimc.nic.in

2. Click on the 3rd merit list

3. Click on your choice of programme

4. Download the merit IIMC Third Merit List

5. Take a print of the merit list for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also check their IIMC merit list by clicking on the direct link below:

Direct Link To Download IIMC Third Merit List 2019

IIMC Merit List: Last date to submit tuition fee

Candidates should note that the last date to submit the first instalment of the tuition fee is August 3, 2019.

When will the IIMC fourth merit list be released

According to an official notification, the fourth merit list for IIMC will be released on August 5, 2019.

IIMC document verification process

Candidates who qualify the merit list will be required to come for the document verification process. It is mandatory to carry all the necessary documents for the verification process.