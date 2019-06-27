Bengaluru student bags Rs 60 lakh job at Google. And how...

22-year-old KB Shyam has landed a job at Google with an annual package of Rs 60 lakh. It is nothing short of a dream to bag a job at Google, that too when you're just 22.

KB Shyam completed his five-year dual degree, iMtech programme from International Institute of Informational Technology Bangalore or IIIT-B this year. He will now move to Warsaw, Poland to get on to his dream job.

It was in January this year when KB Shyam applied for this job at Google. The process involved clearing an online interview, onsite interview at Munich, followed by a team-matching process to decide his team.

KB Shyam's work area will be Google cloud platform.

Shyam, who scored 95.2 per cent marks in Class 12, said programming competitions helped him prepare for the Google tests. Infact, he along with two others, reached the world finals of ACM-ICPC twice. The competition takes place every year and has around 128 teams from across the globe. It is considered as the Olympics of programming competitions.

Earlier in 2018, Shyam did his internship with Facebook in London.

KB Shyam's father is a central government employee while his mother works for the Tamil Nadu government. His brother is pursuing post-doc research in fuel cells in the United States.

At the end, Shyam had a tip for all those eyeing a job at Google. This included good knowledge of computer science fundamentals and problem-solving skills.