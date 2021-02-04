IGNOU Admission 2021 registration begins; apply before February 28. Get direct link

Image Source : FILE IGNOU Admission 2021 registration

IGNOU Admission 2021 registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University started the registration process for IGNOU Admission in January 2021 on the official website -- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The admissions are open for BA, BSc, BCom, PG, and Diploma courses. Those who want to apply for admissions can visit the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The last date for submission of application for IGNOU Admission January 2021 session is 28 February 2021.

Steps to apply for Admission to IGNOU January 2021 session:

Step 1: Official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on IGNOU 2021 January Session Admission Link

Step 3: Fill up the Student Registration Form to register

Step 4: Fill up the admission form and make fee payment

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the provisional admission letter

