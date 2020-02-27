ICSE Board Exam 2020: ICSE Class 10 exams begin today. Check instructions for candidates

Image Source : PTI ICSE Board Exam 2020: ICSE Class 10 exams begin today

ICSE Board Exam 2020: The ICSE board examinations are set to begin from today, i.e. February 27, 2020. The ICSE Board Exam 2020 will be conducted by the council for the Indian School Certificate Examination. The students will be appearing for the English paper on the first day of examinations. Nearly 2 lakh students are set to appear for the ICSE Board Exam 2020 this year.

According to an official notification by the ICSE Board, the exams will end on March 30, 2020. The examination is to be conducted in two sessions that are from 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM.

ICSE Board Exam 2020: Instructions for candidates

- It is important to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam schedule

- Students should not forget to carry their admit cards to the exam center

- Candidates will be provided 15 minutes reading time

- The paper should be attempted in a concise and precise manner

- The answers should not be in long paragraphs but in points with less overwriting

- Candidates must try to attempt all questions