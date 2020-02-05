ICAI CA 2020 registration process begins today. Here's how to register

Image Source : PTI ICAI CA 2020 registration process begins today

ICAI CA 2020 Registrations: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to begin the registration process for CA May 2020 exams today. Candidates preparing to appear for the upcoming CA examinations are advised to visit the official website for details. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to apply for ICAI CA 2020 Registration are given below. A direct link to apply will also be provided.

According to the official notification released on the website on January 1, 2020, the ICAI will be conducted the CA Intermediate IPC course examination (Old and New), Final Course examination (Old and New), International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part 1 and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) exam from May 2 to 18, 2020.

Last date to submit ICAI CA 2020 applications

While registering for the ICAI CA Examination candidates are advised to recheck all the information entered in the application. The last date to submit the ICAI CA 2020 applications is February 26, 2020.

ICAI CA 2020 Registration: Application fee

Along with the prescribed application fee an additional fee of Rs. 600 will have to be remitted by the candidates as a late fee in case the applications are submitted after February 26, 2020. The last date to submit applications with late fee is March 4, 2020. The exam fee details are available on the official website of the institution.

How to apply for ICAI CA 2020 Registration

1. Visit the official website icai.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'ICAI CA May 2020'

3. Register yourself on the portal

4. Submit your application form

5. Take a print out of the form for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICAI CA 2020 Registration

The direct link to apply for ICAI CA 2020 Registration will be activated once the registration process begins.