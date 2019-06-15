IBPS RRB Notification released at ibps.in. Check dates for online registration, prelims, exam fee

Image Source : PTI IBPS RRB Notification released at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam notification at its official website ibps.in. The common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has begun.

IBPS RRB: Online registration

Candidates should note that the online registration window for the IBPS RRB will begin on June 18 and will be open till July 4.

IBPS RRB: Interview and selection process

The interview for Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 of the IBPS RRB will be held in November. Selection of candidates for the IBPS will be done on the basis of two online exams and interview. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

IBPS RRB: Where to apply

Interested candidates can apply for IBPS RRB at the official website ibps.in.

IBPS RRB: Fee

Candidates should make the payment of the fee in between June 18 to July 4.

IBPS RRB: Date sheet

IBPS RRB Prelims: August 3, 4 and 11 (Officer Scale 1); August 17, 18 and 25 (Office Assistant)

IBPS RRB Main Exam: Office Assistant (September 29); Officer Scale 1 (September 22)

IBPS RRB Single Exam: Officer Scale 2 and 3 (September 22)



The Provisional Allotment for the IBPS RRB will be in January 2020

IBPS RRB: Posts

IBPS will conduct pre-exam training for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I.

IBPS RRB: Training centers

The training will be held at Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Dharwad, Varanasi, Mallapuram, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana , Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.