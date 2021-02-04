IBPS Office Assistants Main admit card released. Get direct link to donwload

Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS Office Assistants Main admit card released

IBPS Office Assistants Main admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Thursday released the IBPS Office Assistants Online Main Examination Call letter on the official website -- ibps.in. Candidates who had applied for the IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination are advised to visit the official website of the Institute to download their call letter/admit card.

The IBPS Office Assistants Main examination will be held on February 20. The link to download the IBPS Office Assistants Main admit card will be available online till the examination date. However, candidates are advised to download their call letter before the closure date to avoid last-minute rush.

Steps to download IBPS Office Assistants Main admit card?

Step 1: Open the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the IBPS Office Assistants Main admit card notification.

Step 3: Enter your Registration number, Roll Number, and Password/DOB(dd-mm-yy)

Step 4: Click on Login to view your admit card.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

