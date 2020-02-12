GATE 2020 Answer Key: IIT Delhi releases Response Sheet. Direct Link to download

Image Source : FILE GATE 2020 Answer Key released by IIT Delhi. Direct Link to download response sheet

GATE 2020 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 examination response sheet. According to IIT-Delhi, over 860,000 candidates registered for the GATE 2020. IIT Delhi had organized this year’s GATE 2020 entrance exam across the country on February 1-2 and February 8-9. The exam was conducted through computer-based mode was held in two sessions.

The GATE 2020 Response Sheets have been released by IIT Delhi on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-- gate.iitd.ac.in and appsgate.iitd.ac.in. It is also expected that the question paper and the tentative answer key will also be made available soon.

GATE 2020 result will release on March 16.

How to download GATE 2020 Response Sheet

Step1: Visit the GATE official website-- gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GOAPS portal link

Step 3: Enter your Enrollment Id or Email Address, Password and Captcha; click on Submit

Step 4: Download the Response Sheet and take a print out for future reference

Step 5: In case candidates are finding difficult to visit on the website, they can click on the direct link appsgate.iitd.ac.in