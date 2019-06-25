EPFO Recruitment 2019: Application process to close today; check eligibility criteria, exam dates

Image Source : PTI Application process for EPFO Recruitment 2019 to close today

An online notification by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced Assistant vacancies. Candidates who are interested in applying for the 2019 EPFO vacancy should visit the official website epfindia.gov.in. The window for online application will close today, i.e. 25th June.

How to apply for EPFO Associate Recruitment 2019

1. Visit the official website epfindia.gov.in

2. Click on the link that states 'APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT-2019 IN EPFO'

3. Register yourself on the portal

4. Enter your name, contact details and email ID

5. Fill the application form

6. Click on submit

7. You will receive a confirmation message for the submitted application

When will EPFO 2019 exam be held?

The online examination for the EPFO will be conducted on July 30 and 31. Nearly 280 candidates will be recruited for the post of Associates at EPFO.

EPFO Admit Cards

Candidates should note that the EPFO admit cards and call letters will be available on the official website epfindia.gov.in from July 20 onwards.

EPFO Exams 2019

# The EPFO Recruitment Phase-I or the EPFO Preliminary Exam will be conducted on July 30 and 31

# The EPFO Main Examination or the Examination Phase-II will take place after the announcement of results for EPFO Exam Phase-1

EPFO Exams 2019: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the EPFO Recruitment 2019, the candidates should be aged between 20 to 27 years of age, as on June 25, 2019. There is age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC, government employees and candidates with disability.