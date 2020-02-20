Image Source : PTI Haryana Open School Admit Card 2020 releases soon. Direct link here

Haryana Open School Admit Card 2020: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) will be releasing the Haryana Open School (HOS) Admit Card 2020 for Class 10 and 12 board exams today. The admit card for HOS 2020 exam will be released for all the students registered to appear in the exam. The hall tickets for all candidates who are appearing in the Haryana Open School exam will be available from the schools of the candidates. The examinations will begin from March 3, 2020.

Students appearing in the HOS exam 2020 will be required to visit the official website and enter their registration and other details as required to download the HOS Admit card 2020. The admit card is inclusive of the details like the candidate's name, parents name, the candidate's photographs, venue, the candidate's signature etc. In case there is any discrepancy in the admit card the candidates should reach out to the board from February 20 to February 24, 2020. Although the Boards days are off on February 21, 22 and 23 2020 but will be functional for Board related issues.

How to download Haryana Open School Admit Card 2020?

1. visit the official website of Haryana Board-- bseh.org

2. Click on 'HOS admit card 2020' link

3. Enter your details such as your name and date of birth

4. Your Haryana Open School admit card 2020 will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future reference

Direct Link to download Haryana Open School Admit Card 2020 (to be activated soon)

To pass the examination the candidates should secure 33% of the marks in each subject. The candidates who fail to do so an do it in the supplementary examination that will be held after the results are declared.