AFCAT Results 2020: No discrepancy found in evaluation process, clarifies IAF

AFCAT Results 2020: The Indian Air Force on Monday addressed the concerns raised by AFCAT 2/20 candidates who earlier demanded the release of the EKT answer key. The aspirants who were willing to join the service as officers doubted the discrepancy in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 results.

The Indian Air Force stated, "Concerns have been expressed by some candidates about results of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2020. Integrity and correctness of process were rechecked and no discrepancy found. The entire result generation process is automated without human intervention."

Concerns have been expressed by some candidates about results of AFCAT 02/2020.The integrity and correctness of the process has been rechecked and no discrepancy has been found. The entire process of AFCAT result generation is automated without human intervention. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 26, 2020

The clarifications come days after aspirants expressed their dissatisfaction as the marks they score in the AFCAT results were unexpected. The IAF AFCAT 2020 Result was declared on October 21. Many candidates also filed RTI applications online to enquire about their results.

The AFCAT is conducted twice a year by an external agency CDAC, for IAF aspirants where answer sheets are checked by computers.

