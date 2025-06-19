Yoga Day 2025: Delhi Metro to start early on June 21 to support celebrations, facilitate yoga enthusiasts Yoga Day 2025: CM Rekha Gupta urged the people of Delhi to participate with full enthusiasm in the Yoga Day celebrations, transforming the occasion into a vibrant public festival. She emphasised that their collective spirit would help reinforce the national goal of “One India, Healthy India.”

New Delhi:

In a special move to support International Day of Yoga 2025, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that services will begin early on Saturday (June 21) to facilitate the smooth movement of yoga participants across the city. On this day, metro trains from all originating stations will commence operations from 4:00 am, a full two hours earlier than the usual schedule. This initiative aims to help thousands of yoga enthusiasts reach various celebration venues spread across the national capital.

To manage the early morning ridership, trains will run at a 30-minute interval on all metro lines until the regular daily timetable resumes. With large-scale yoga events expected across Delhi, from iconic public parks to historic monuments, this proactive step by DMRC ensures that participants can attend sessions hassle-free and in time for sunrise asanas.

The early metro service has become a recurring feature of Yoga Day logistics, reflecting how the city aligns its infrastructure in support of India’s growing wellness movement.

Delhi gears up for 'International Yoga Day 2025'

In a bid to promote holistic wellness and community participation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday (June 19) that she, along with her Cabinet and Members of Parliament, will lead International Yoga Day celebrations across 11 prominent locations in the national capital on June 21.

CM Gupta to kickstart ‘Yoga Mahaparva’ across Delhi

Sharing her message on social media platform X, CM Rekha Gupta said, “On June 21, on International Yoga Day, we all will together start a new tradition in the capital, Delhi. I, my Cabinet colleagues and MPs from Delhi will join you all in performing yoga at 11 prestigious locations in Delhi.”

These locations span key stadiums and public spaces in Delhi, reflecting the inclusive and wide-reaching nature of the event.

List of 11 Yoga Day venues in Delhi

Chhatrasal Stadium Banks of Yamuna Thyagraj Stadium Sports Complex, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Jhilmil Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Bawana Sports Complex, Prahladpur Sports Complex, Bharata Nagar Najafgarh Stadium Cricket Ground, Sector 6, Dwarka Hockey Stadium, Ashok Nagar

These venues will serve as the focal points for mass yoga sessions led by government officials and supported by local volunteers and yoga trainers.

CM urges public participation: 'One India, Healthy India'

Calling the event a convergence of public participation and governance, the Chief Minister said, “This event will not only be a celebration of Yoga but will also become a symbol of public participation and public power, where the government and society together will realise the resolution of a healthy, empowered and aware Delhi.”

She appealed to Delhi residents to join the movement wholeheartedly and make the Yoga Day a grand public celebration, reaffirming the national vision of “One India, Healthy India.”

Special yoga session at Qutub Minar with global guests

In parallel with the Delhi government's initiative, Indiatourism Delhi is organising a special yoga session at the iconic Qutub Minar to showcase India's ancient wellness heritage on the global stage. Led by renowned Yoga Guru Gopal Rishi and his team, the session will focus on holistic practices aimed at enhancing physical strength, mental clarity, and inner peace.

The event will also see participation from international dignitaries, including Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner Priyanga Wickramasinghe and Minister Counsellor Wathsala Amarasinghe, along with special guests from Malaysia.

With metro services starting early, multiple venues prepped across the capital, and both national and international participation, International Yoga Day 2025 in Delhi promises to be a vibrant celebration of health, harmony, and community spirit.