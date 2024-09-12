Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi Court adjourns statement recording against Brij Bhushan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has adjourned the recording of the victim's statement in the high-profile sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until September 13. The victim didn't appear to record her statement on medical grounds. The next date for the victim's statement recording is scheduled on September 23 and 24.

The case, which has garnered significant attention, involves multiple allegations of sexual exploitation and molestation against Singh. Several women wrestlers have come forward with serious accusations, leading to a formal legal challenge against the former WFI president. These allegations have sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice within the sporting community and beyond.

The case originated from a complaint by women wrestlers, leading to two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh, one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case centers on claims made by female wrestlers who allege that Singh engaged in inappropriate and abusive behavior during his tenure as president of the WFI. The accusations have prompted a thorough investigation and legal proceedings aimed at addressing the alleged misconduct.

(Inputs from agencies)