Woman's half-burnt body found inside bag in Delhi amid tight security on R-Day

In a shocking incident, a woman was first killed and then her body was stuffed in a bag. The accused tried to burn the bag in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Sunday. The gruesome crime took at a time when the national capital turned into a fortress with heavy security arrangements across the city on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations.

"We received a PCR call at around 4:10 am informing about a burnt body. On reaching the spot, we found the body completely burnt and the body has yet not been identified... Based on forensic evidence, it can be said that the deceased is between 20-35 years of age. Four teams are investigating," DCP East Abhishek Dhania said.

70,000 police personnel deployed in Delhi, high alert sounded

Meanwhile, the national capital is on high alert on Republic Day as over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel are deployed across the city.

A six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel was deployed in the New Delhi district alone.

"Installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics. Anti-drone systems covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats. Snipers on rooftops and sealing of over 200 buildings along the parade route, with residential windows facing the route also secured," a police officer said.

Restrictions on traffic movement, especially in central Delhi, was clamped in the city from Saturday.

Another senior police officer said state and central security forces were working in real-time coordination for the Sunday celebrations.

