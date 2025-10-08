Woman dies, friend injured after suspected fall from rooftop in Delhi's Hauz Qazi Preliminary enquiry revealed that Sunita and Tripti were neighbours and close friends. As per their routine, the two used to walk together on the terrace of their adjoining houses every evening.

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old woman died and another was seriously injured after allegedly falling from the rooftop of a building in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area on Tuesday night. The women, identified as close friends and neighbours, were reportedly taking a walk on the terrace before the tragic incident. Police are investigating the case, with no signs of foul play discovered so far.

A distress call was received by the Hauz Qazi police station at 8:41 PM on Tuesday. The caller informed that a boy and a girl had jumped from the top floor of a building in the Hakim Bakka area, Hauz Qazi Chowk. Upon reaching the spot, police found a young woman lying motionless in a narrow lane. She was later identified as Sunita (21), daughter of Ramesh and wife of Kapil. She had suffered severe head injuries, including extensive damage to her skull, and was declared dead on the spot.

Second girl rushed to hospital

Another injured girl, identified as Tripti alias Gungun (19), daughter of Ashok Dubey and resident of the same area, had already been taken to the hospital by her family before the police arrived. Tripti is currently unconscious and undergoing treatment. Doctors have confirmed that she is not in a condition to give a statement.

What does the preliminary enquiry reveal?

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Sunita and Tripti were neighbours and close friends. As per their routine, the two used to walk together on the terrace of their adjoining houses every evening. Tripti’s brother stated that he had seen both girls shortly before the incident and had advised his sister to come downstairs as it was getting late. The girls appeared to be in a normal mood and did not show any signs of distress. Minutes later, a loud thud was heard, and both were found lying on the ground.

Deceased was married, living with parents for medical treatment

Sunita had been married in February 2025, just months ago, and was currently staying with her parents due to treatment for paralysis, police said. As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, the matter has been reported to the SDM Karol Bagh under Section 196 of the BNSS for further proceedings.

No signs of foul play so far

Police said no foul play has been suspected so far, and the incident is currently being treated as a fall from height. The investigation is ongoing, and statements will be recorded once the injured girl regains consciousness.