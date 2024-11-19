Winter session of Delhi assembly to be held from Nov 29 to Dec 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

The winter session of the Delhi Assembly is set to be held from November 29 to December 3, 2024. Significantly, the winter session of the legislative assembly comes mere months ahead of assembly elections in Delhi. The political parties too have intensified their preparations for the 2025 assembly elections, with the Delhi BJP announcing the formation of its state election steering committee. The committee, comprising key party leaders, aims to strategize and oversee campaign efforts, strengthening the party’s position in the state.

Key appointments for Delhi Assembly Elections

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Baijayant Panda, the party’s National Vice President, as the Election In-Charge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Atul Garg, a BJP MP from Ghaziabad, will assist him as co-incharge. The appointments are effective immediately, marking a significant move in the party’s preparation for the polls.

Panda, a former Member of Parliament who joined the BJP in 2019, has held several strategic roles within the party, including his current position as a national spokesperson. Garg will aid Panda in coordinating the BJP’s election strategy and campaign efforts in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Elections: What’s at stake

Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies are set to go to polls in February 2025, as the current Assembly’s term ends on February 15. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landslide victory in the 2020 elections, securing 62 seats, with Arvind Kejriwal forming the government for a third consecutive term.

However, the political landscape has shifted. Last month, Kejriwal stepped down as Chief Minister in favor of Atishi amid legal troubles related to the Delhi liquor policy case. Before resigning, Kejriwal had called for an early election.

The AAP’s rise in Delhi politics has been meteoric since its debut in 2013. Despite a shaky start with a 49-day minority government, the party rebounded strongly, winning 67 seats in 2015 and retaining power in 2020.