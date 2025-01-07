Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Will there be any announcement related to Delhi in Union Budget? CEC clarifies

Will there be any announcement related to Delhi in Union Budget? CEC clarifies

Delhi Assembly elections: The Election Commission will write to the cabinet secretary, informing that no Delhi-specific provision can be made in the Union Budget that can disturb the level-playing field, CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 16:18 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 16:28 IST
Will there be any announcement related to Delhi in Union
Image Source : PTI Will there be any announcement related to Delhi in Union Budget? CEC clarifies

The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18. The Union Budget will be presented on February 5. Hence, the Election Commission has decided not to announce any schemes for the national Capital as it may directly influence the voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "The Union Budget will come on February 1 and Delhi will vote on February 5. Today itself, we will issue a standing instruction to the Cabinet Secretary that there should be no announcement related to Delhi in the budget..."

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assmebly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar announced. Responding to a query about the Union Budget, scheduled days ahead of the polls, Kumar said, "We will write to the cabinet secretary that no Delhi-specific provision can be made in the Union Budget that can disturb the level-playing field." The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

Related Stories
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress fields Alka Lamba against CM Atishi in Kalkaji

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress fields Alka Lamba against CM Atishi in Kalkaji

Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against Delhi CM Atishi sparks row after comment on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against Delhi CM Atishi sparks row after comment on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Atishi breaks down over Ramesh Bidhuri's reported objectionable remark against her

Atishi breaks down over Ramesh Bidhuri's reported objectionable remark against her

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies — Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu — will also be held according to the same schedule.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement