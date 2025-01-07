Follow us on Image Source : PTI Will there be any announcement related to Delhi in Union Budget? CEC clarifies

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "The Union Budget will come on February 1 and Delhi will vote on February 5. Today itself, we will issue a standing instruction to the Cabinet Secretary that there should be no announcement related to Delhi in the budget..."

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assmebly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar announced. Responding to a query about the Union Budget, scheduled days ahead of the polls, Kumar said, "We will write to the cabinet secretary that no Delhi-specific provision can be made in the Union Budget that can disturb the level-playing field." The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies — Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu — will also be held according to the same schedule.