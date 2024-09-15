Who can replace Arvind Kejriwal as the next Delhi chief minister? Check names of possible contenders

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP will pick a name for the next chief minister of Delhi in the next two days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday created a political stir in the national capital after saying he would resign in two days and would demand early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in CM's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty". Kejriwal was released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy scam case.

"Delhi elections are due in February but I demand that elections in the national capital be held in November with Maharashtra. I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. I want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail," he said while addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers at the party office in the national capital.

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel met Kejriwal at the residence of Delhi CM hours after his announcement which is seen as an exercise to find the next chief minister.

Now, the million-dollar question is who will be the next chief minister of Delhi? AAP national convenor and his party colleagues maintained suspense over the name of Kejriwal's successor. Kejriwal asserted that he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in the next couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

Is Manish Sisodia in the CM race?

Kejriwal during his speech cleared that former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the alleged Delhi excise scam, will not take the charge.

"I will become chief minister and Manish Sisodia deputy chief minister only when people say we are honest," Kejriwal said.

Though AAP did not give any hint about the name of the next chief minister, there are a few names which are creating buzz in the power corridor.

Who can be the next Delhi CM?

Atishi: Delhi minister Atishi, who holds multiple key portfolios, including Finance Ministry and Education Ministry, is a front-runner for the CM post. In the absence of Delhi CM Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, she carried forward the government works. She emerged as a troubleshooter during student protests following the Rajinder Nagar tragedy. Atishi had been also vocal in the Swati Maliwal assault row. She led a protest during a water shortage in Delhi and opened a front against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government.

Saurabh Bharadwaj: Saurabh Bharadwaj is also considered as a close aide of Kejriwal. He also holds multiple portfolios, including the Health and Industries and Urban Development departments. Bharadwaj, along with Atishi, became the face of the Delhi government in the absence of the AAP duo - Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Gopal Rai: Gopal Rai is one of AAP leaders who remained as Cabinet colleague of Kejriwal since 2015. Rai has environment ministry which is a crucial portfolio considering Delhi is a highly vulnerable city in terms of reeling under the pollution menace.

Kailash Gahlot: Gahlot, who also holds multiple portfolios - Administrative Reforms, Transport, Revenue, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Women and Child Development, is another big name in the CM race.

Confession of crime: BJP's sharp reaction

Meanwhile, the BJP described Kejriwal's announcement of resigning from the post of Delhi chief minister as a "confession of crime" and wondered if he offered to quit the post because of an infight within his party. The saffron party also termed Kejriwal's move a "drama" and claimed he was playing an "emotional card" in a bid to make a virtue out of necessity as the Supreme Court by granting him a "conditional bail" in the excise policy graft case, restricted him from entering his office and signing any file.

Also read: "Who will be the next Delhi CM?" Atishi responds | Exclusive