What are 15 Kejriwal Guarantees ahead of election: Focus on job, 24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna

What are 15 Kejriwal Guarantees?

Massive employment opportunities, 24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna and other freebies were among the 15 ‘Kejriwal’s guarantees’ that the Aam Aadmi Party announced in its election manifesto ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2025. This time, the election manifesto of the AAP focused on social welfare schemes, employment generation, and improvements in public services.

The second guarantee, under the Mahila Samman Yojana promises monthly financial support of Rs 2,100 for women. The AAP for the senior citizens promises the Sanjeevani Yojana which will provide free healthcare facilities.

The fourth guarantee of the AAP promises to waive outstanding "hiked" water bills, while the fifth guarantee is of round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household in the national capital.

As part of other key promises is a commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River and make Delhi’s roads world-class.

Under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana, the AAP has pledged scholarships for SC and ST students to study abroad. Male students will also benefit, with free bus rides and a 50 per cent discount on metro fares.

The manifesto further promises Rs 18,000 monthly financial aid to priests and Gurudwara Granthis and the extension of free electricity and water benefits to tenants. Additionally, AAP has committed to improving Delhi’s sewage system, issuing ration cards to those left out of the system, and offering financial support to auto and cab drivers. The party has also promised Rs one lakh for their daughters' weddings and Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage.

Check list of 15 Kejriwal Guarantees:

1. Jobs for Delhi: The first priority will be to generate employment opportunities for youths.

2. Mahila Samman Yojana: Women to get Rs 2,100 per month.

3. Sanjeevani Yojana: All senior citizens to get free treatment.

4. Wrong bills: Incorrect bills of water to be waived off.

6. Cleaning of River Yamuna: Among other key promises is a commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River.

7. Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana: It is a scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students who get admission in top foreign universities.

8. Metro subsidy: Students will be given free bus service and a 50% concession in Delhi Metro.

9. World-class roads: Make the roads of Delhi of European standard.

10. Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Honorarium amount of Rs 18,000 per month to temple and gurdwara priests.

11. Separate electricity meters for tenants: Delhi residents living in rented accommodations will be issued separate electricity meters.

12. Modern sewer system: Construction of a modern sewer system.

13. Ration cards: Another important promise is the issuance of new ration cards.

14. Wedding and coaching support for auto drivers' children: Rs 1 lakh for the wedding of daughters of auto-rickshaw, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers; free educational coaching for the children; and Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh medical insurance for the families of auto, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers.

15. Security support for RWAs: Funds will be given to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to hire private security guards.