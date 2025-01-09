Weather update: Delhi shivers as cold wave intensifies, IMD records minimum temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi continues to reel under severe coldwave.

Delhi weather update: Delhi witnessed a sharp dip in temperature on Thursday, with cold wave conditions and overcast skies gripping the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the temperature dropped to 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am which was a significant decline from the seasonal average. The weather department has forecasted that the minimum temperature for the day could plunge further to around 5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to hover near 21 degrees Celsius, offering a slight respite during the daytime.

The biting cold has prompted authorities to issue advisories for residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health conditions. People have been advised to dress warmly, avoid early morning outdoor activities, and take precautions against seasonal ailments. As compared to the last few days, the temperature recorded at around 5.30 am was plunging between 8 degrees to 11 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted a "dense fog" for the city on Thursday, however, contrary visuals have emerged from the different parts of the city. As the cold wave continued, many homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters. A night shelter on Lodhi Road was seen with all its beds occupied. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents to offer shelter to the homeless. Night shelters have also been set up across various locations in the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover.

Delhi's air quality

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital dropped to poor quality, though by a minimal margin. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 7 am in the morning, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Policy to improve weather data

In a bid to enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts, the government is planning to introduce a policy requiring domestic airlines to share weather data collected during aircraft takeoffs and landings with the India Meteorological Department. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster weather prediction capabilities and support disaster preparedness efforts.

At present, the IMD relies on weather balloons launched from 50-60 stations nationwide to gather critical atmospheric data, including temperature, humidity, and wind speed at various altitudes. While effective, this method provides limited geographic and temporal coverage.

(With PTI inputs)

