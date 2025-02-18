Water supply to be disrupted for two days in Delhi | Check affected areas and dates

Water supply in Delhi: The water supply in some areas of the national capital will be disrupted for two days due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday. The water supply will be interrupted on February 21 and 22.
DJB in a statement said, "Due to the annual program for flushing of the underground reservoir and boosting pumping station water supply will be affected in the following areas on February 21 and February 22." It further said that due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water.
However, the water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room, it said.
Check affected areas
- Jangpura
- Lajpat Nagar
- Bhogal
- Block-6 Kalkaji
- Kailash Kunj
- Nehru Apartment
- Aurobindo Market
- Geeta Colony
- Janta Flats Mayur Vihar Phase-111
- Pocket A, BC & D Mayur Vihar Phase-11
- BB Block BPS East Shalimar Bagh
- A2/LIG Ekta Apartment Paschim Vihar
- Madipur, Pocket-11
- DDA Flats Jasola Vihar
- C-5 D Block Janakpuri
- ESC-E-Block Vikaspuri
- A-2 Block Janakpuri
