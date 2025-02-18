Water supply to be disrupted for two days in Delhi | Check affected areas and dates Water supply in Delhi: Water supply will be disrupted due to maintenance work. however, tankers will be available on demand from the Delhi Jal Board helpline or the central control room.

Water supply in Delhi: The water supply in some areas of the national capital will be disrupted for two days due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday. The water supply will be interrupted on February 21 and 22.

DJB in a statement said, "Due to the annual program for flushing of the underground reservoir and boosting pumping station water supply will be affected in the following areas on February 21 and February 22." It further said that due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water.

However, the water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room, it said.

Check affected areas

Jangpura

Lajpat Nagar

Bhogal

Block-6 Kalkaji

Kailash Kunj

Nehru Apartment

Aurobindo Market

Geeta Colony

Janta Flats Mayur Vihar Phase-111

Pocket A, BC & D Mayur Vihar Phase-11

BB Block BPS East Shalimar Bagh

A2/LIG Ekta Apartment Paschim Vihar

Madipur, Pocket-11

DDA Flats Jasola Vihar

C-5 D Block Janakpuri

ESC-E-Block Vikaspuri

A-2 Block Janakpuri

