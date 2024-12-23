Water shortage in parts of Delhi as ammonia levels rise in Yamuna | Check list of affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Water shortage in Delhi: With high ammonia levels in the Yamuna river at Wazirabad pond, the national capital to face water shortages as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to cut water supply by 5–10 per cent from other plants until the situation improves.

The DJB in an official statement said that the ammonia concentrations exceeding 5.0 ppm have curtailed water production at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, which is operating at 25-50 per cent less than its capacity. "Due to regular receipt of high pollutant in river Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, the Delhi Jal Board is enduring to rationalise the water supply; the water production will be curtailed 5 to 10 per cent from the Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana, and Dwarka WTPs till the situation improves," the statement said.

The areas likely to be affected are:

Due to less water production at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and the diversion of water from other plants, several areas across Delhi will be impacted. Neighborhoods served by the Haiderpur, Bawana, and Dwarka plants, including Pitampura, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Dwarka, will also experience water shortages.

Majnu Ka Tila

ISBT

GPO

NDMC area

ITO

Hans Bhawan

LNJP Hospital

Defence Colony

CGO complex

Rajghat

WHO

IP emergency

Ramleela Ground

Delhi gate

Subhash Park

Gulabi Bagh

Timarpur

SFS Flats

Punjabi Bagh

Azadpur

Shalimar Bagh

Wazirpur

Lawrence Road

Model Town

Jahangirpuri

Moolchand

South Extension

Greater Kailash

Burari and adjoining areas

Parts of Cantonment areas

Parts of South Delhi

DJB urges residents to use water judiciously

The DJB has urged residents to conserve water and assured that tankers will be available on request, with the Central Control Room handling assistance. It also expressed regret for the inconvenience and promised ongoing efforts to stabilise water production.

Ammonia contamination remains a recurring issue in the Yamuna, often disrupting Delhi's water supply.

