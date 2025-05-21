Watch: Thousands from Sikh community take part in Khalsa Tiranga Yatra in Delhi to honour Indian Armed Forces The Khalsa Tiranga Yatra, in honour of India Armed Forces, was taken out from the Talkatora Stadium to Kartavya Path in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Donning saffron turbans and holding the Tricolour in hand and riding on motorcycles, thousands from the Sikh community in Delhi on Wednesday took part in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra held in honour of the Indian armed forces in the wake of Operation Sindoor and defending the country from Pakistan's attack before the announcement of a ceasefire.

The event was flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday. The participants, carrying the national flag on motorcycles and chanting patriotic slogans, concluded the Yatra at Kartavya Path earlier in the day. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also among those who took part in the rally, riding a bike while holding a Tiranga himself. He was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood.

Watch: Khalsa Tiranga Yatra in Delhi

Taking to X, Sirsa shared a video of the rally as he thanked all those who "joined along to express gratitude and pride for our armed forces. Jai Hind".

In her address, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the Khalsa community as among the bravest in the country and commended their unwavering stand against terrorism.

"Your presence reflects deep respect for our armed forces. This Yatra sends a strong message of unity and will inspire citizens across the nation," she said.

Sirsa echoed the Chief Minister's sentiments and lauded the armed forces. "Our soldiers entered Pakistan and destroyed terror bases. We salute the courage of these brave soldiers and the strength of their mothers," he said.

The BJP has been organising Tiranga Yatras nationwide to honour the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the success of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India to target terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.