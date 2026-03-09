Uttam Nagar Holi murder case: Delhi Minister vows 'no mercy' as police arrests hit nine

New Delhi:

Delhi Minister Pankaj Singh declared that justice will be unrelenting in the brutal Uttam Nagar murder case, with nine arrests already secured and more suspects in the crosshairs. Speaking to media, he emphasised that no one involved will escape accountability, extending crackdowns to illegally built properties tied to the accused. The fierce Holi-day clash that claimed a young life has ignited public outrage, prompting swift police action and vows of comprehensive punishment.

Violent holi dispute turns deadly

The tragedy unfolded on March 4 in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar during Holi festivities when a seemingly minor spat over a balloon spiraled into deadly violence. Victim Tarun suffered a savage beating amid the altercation and succumbed to his injuries soon after. What began as festive revelry devolved into a mob assault, leaving the community reeling and demanding answers from authorities.

Rapid arrests and ongoing manhunt

Delhi Police have moved decisively, detaining nine suspects so far, including a minor among the initial seven nabbed. The latest, 38-year-old Imran alias Bunty, was apprehended on Saturday (March 7), marking the eighth arrest. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh confirmed the operation's momentum, noting that 2-3 more fugitives remain at large. "In continuation of the arrests earlier made in the case, the eighth accused- Imran alias Bunty, aged 38 years, has also been arrested," the DCP stated, underscoring the probe's intensity.

Invoking stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the deceased's family's behest, police are layering on severe legal measures. Minister Singh reinforced this resolve: "The police have arrested 9 people. The search for 2-3 more individuals continues. Whoever commits such an incident will not be spared. Their house is also illegal. Action is being taken against their house as well." This dual assault, criminal prosecution paired with demolition of unauthorised structures, signals a zero-tolerance stance, aiming to deter future lawlessness in the area.