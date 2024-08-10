US-based brother of gangster Himanshu arrested from Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Himanshu's brother Vicky

In a major success, Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested the brother of notorious gangster Himanshu Bhau who used to stay in the United States. Special Cell's ACP Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Sandeep Dabas arrested Vicky alias Sonu from Ritoli, Rohtak, the ancestral residence of gangster Himanshu.

According to police, more than seven criminal cases were registered against this accused. Recently, in the Inter-State Coordination meeting held at Delhi Police Headquarters, Haryana Police had prepared a strategy for Delhi Police to nab this notorious accused. According to police, Vicky was involved in the attack on the Delhi Police Special Cell team near the court in the Faridabad area. Vicky has been allegedly involved in the purchase and sale of illegal weapons for Himanshu gang.

Vicky had a plan to kill another gangster Ankit's brother Sunny who is out of jail. The Special Cell strategised its planning based on this information. Special Cell caught him fleeing from Ritoli village to Rohtak and caught him after chasing him for a few kilometres.

What is the background?

A few months ago, an attack was carried out on the Delhi Police Special Cell team, in which Vicky was involved. He tried to escape by ramming a Scorpio into the Special Cell vehicles, and he successfully fled the scene. This incident took place near the court in the Faridabad area. Vicky has also been involved in the illegal purchase of weapons for the Himanshu gang.

Ankit, also known as Baba, is an enemy of the Himanshu and Vicky gangs. Ankit is also a resident of Rohtak. In March 2022, Ankit, along with his accomplice, killed Himanshu's brother Bajrang, in which a civilian, an elderly man named Rajendra, was also killed. Rajendra was shot while trying to intervene. To avenge his brother's death, Himanshu killed Hansraj, a key accused from Ankit's gang, who was a transporter. Since then, the duo have been sworn enemies. Ankit Baba is currently imprisoned in Rohtak jail, Haryana.

Vicky had planned to kill Ankit's brother, Sunny, who is out of jail. The Special Cell received this information, leading to Vicky's arrest. Vicky was in constant contact with Himanshu. He is a 12th-grade pass. Vicky has committed murders for Himanshu Bhau. He used to procure weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

The Special Cell arrested him while he was fleeing from Ritoli village in Rohtak. He was captured after a chase spanning a few kilometers. The interrogation into the matter is underway.