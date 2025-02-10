UPSC coaching deaths case: Rau Study Circle CEO gets bail by Delhi Rouse Avenue court

Follow us on Image Source : X Rau Study Circle CEO gets bail

Rau Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta on Monday got bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, in case related to the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of RAU's IAS Study circle in Old Rajender Nagar in July 2024. He has been granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. He has been granted two weeks to deposit Rs 25 Lakh with Delhi Legal Service Authority.

Earlier today, the court reserved its order. Gupta's counsel said that they are ready to contribute Rs 25 lakh voluntarily to the Delhi Legal Service Authority. Notably, CBI opposed the bail plea of accused.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, who appeared for Abhishek Gupta, submitted the order of the Delhi High Court and said that the financial condition of Rs 2.5 crore has been set aside. It further argued that the investigation is completed and a charge sheet has been filed by the CBI. He has been on interim bail since September 23, 2024.

CBI opposed bail

The senior public prosecutor for CBI opposed the bail application, saying that a message should be sent to society in such cases. Advocate Abhijit Anand, counsel for Delvin Suresh, also opposed the bail plea. He said that corruption was involved in this case. He referred to the judgement of the Supreme Court and argued that bail should not be granted if the investigation is ongoing in the economic offence and corruption is an economic offence.

Gupta was on Interim bail since Sepetember 2024

A Delhi court on September 23, 2024 granted interim bail to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Rau's IAS Study Circle, Abhishek Gupta, and coaching coordinator Deshpal Singh. The court noted that according to the lease agreement, Gupta, being the lessee of the premises and CEO of the institute, would be responsible for any loss, claim, and damages to any person or material in the scheduled property for any reason.

(With inputs from ANI)