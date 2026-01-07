Turkman Gate demolition: How did events unfold from police deployment to stone-pelting? A timeline At least five police personnel were injured after some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard.

New Delhi:

A demolition drive was carried out on the land adjoining the Syed Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque and a nearby graveyard in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the early hours of Wednesday. However, the violence broke out after some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the police during an anti-encroachment drive, and five police personnel were injured. From rooftops and from behind locked iron gates, people were seen shouting at security personnel stationed across the area.

The MCD was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Here is a step-by-step timeline of how events unfolded on the ground:

Around 12 am: Police personnel were deployed in and around the Turkman Gate area as a precautionary measure ahead of the planned demolition.

Around 12:30 am: The operation gained momentum as 32 bulldozers, 50 dump trucks, and over 200 labourers arrived at the site.

1 am: The demolition was scheduled to begin. However, a crowd began gathering at the location.

Around 1:15 am: Police started dispersing the crowd to prevent any disruption to the operation.

Around 1:23 am: Stone-pelting was reported against police personnel, leading to a brief disturbance that lasted for about 10 minutes.

Then Police intensified efforts to disperse the crowd and those involved in the violence. Tear gas shells were fired to bring the situation under control.

Around 1:30 am: Despite the unrest, the demolition work commenced under heavy security.

1:30 am to 7 am: The demolition continued for approximately five and a half hours.

After 7 am: Authorities began clearing debris from the site. Cleanup operations are currently underway.

Officials said the situation remains under control, with adequate security arrangements in place.

SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi's name surfaces

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi's name has surfaced in the violence that erupted in Delhi's Turkman Gate area. Police will question him in connection with the stone-pelting incident during the demolition drive. Reacting to the development, Mohibullah Nadvi said, "I am not aware of any high court order requiring the removal of encroachments. We were still discussing the mosque's area and whether or not there was any encroachment. Meanwhile, I received news last night that the mosque had been surrounded by security forces."

The SP MP further said, "Earlier, a mosque in Mehrauli had disappeared overnight. I had raised my voice against it in Parliament. When I heard the news about Turkman Gate, I was worried that people might get out of control, so I went to the spot. When I went there, I appealed to the people to go to their homes. There is also a video in which I am asking people to remain calm."

Turkman Gate violence: Five people arrested

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and arrested five people in connection with the violence. At least five police personnel were injured after some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard.

Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd and restore order. The police said five people were detained for questioning and to cross check with CCTV footage.

While efforts are on to identify those involved in the stone-pelting incident, police is also probing whether the violence was spontaneous or a pre-planned attempt to disrupt the demolition drive, the official added.

Senior police officers said CCTV footage and video clips circulating on social media are being analysed to identify the miscreants. Statements of witnesses and detained persons are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

The FIR has been registered against Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 191 (Rioting), 223 (A) (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 3(5) (Joint liability) and provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

