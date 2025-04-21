Traffic snarl choke Delhi, Noida, Gurugram roads amid restrictions, diversions over JD Vance’s visit Several key roads leading to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, including a long stretch near Sector 62, the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) Flyway, and the Meerut Expressway connecting Ghaziabad to the capital, experienced severe traffic congestion.

New Delhi:

Several roads to Delhi from adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana’s Gurugram were jam-packed on Monday morning as commuters headed to work amid road closures and diversions in the national capital in view of the US Vice President JD Vance’s visit. The road restrictions in place caused huge traffic snarls.

JD Vance, second lady Usha and their three children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel are on a four-day visit to India and reached Delhi in the morning. They received a warm welcome from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials. PM Modi will host a dinner at his official residence in the evening.

Several key roads leading to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, including a long stretch near Sector 62, the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) Flyway, and the Meerut Expressway connecting Ghaziabad to the capital, experienced severe traffic congestion. Many commuters reported being stuck for over an hour, with some turning to social media to express their frustration.

“Insane Traffic Near Sector 62, Noida. An 8 km stretch has been overloaded with traffic for more than 45 minutes now at Delhi - Meerut NH,” one user posted on X.

“Very heavy traffic on Delhi Meerut Expressway on service road towards Delhi from Crossings / Vijay Nagar. Standstill for the last 30 minutes, haven't moved an inch,” another user wrote.

In Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, Lajpat Nagar, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, and Rajouri Garden were among the areas where roads faced massive congestion on Monday morning.

Commuters blamed the Delhi Traffic Police for the snarl and also claimed that there were no officials present to manage the traffic situation. “Please open the Mahipalpur entry exit for Gurgaon for cars. There is no police official to manage traffic as well,” one wrote.

Traffic advisory in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory announcing road closures and diversions at specific intervals on Monday, from 9 am to 11 am, 11 am to 2 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm.

As per the advisory, parking will be strictly prohibited on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road, and surrounding areas in the capital between 9 AM and 11 AM. Any vehicles found parked improperly in these zones will be towed to the designated traffic pit near Kalibari Mandir Marg, opposite Bhairon Temple, the police stated.

Check alternate routes here

As per the traffic advisory, suggested alternate routes include Vande Mataram Marg from Dhaula Kuan flyover to Shankar Road roundabout, Talkatora Road and Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman Marg.

It also advised commuters travelling towards Dhaula Kuan flyover from the Indira Gandhi International Airport or vice versa to use Rao Tula Ram Marg. Traffic police urged commuters to use public transport, avoid restricted routes and plan travel to ISBTs, railway stations and airports with sufficient time in hand.

The advisory was issued in light of US Vice President JD Vance’s arrival in Delhi for his maiden official visit to India. Vance is expected to leave Delhi on Monday night and will subsequently travel to Jaipur and Agra.