Traffic snarls at Delhi-Noida border as security remains tight for farmers' protest

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X Traffic snarls at Delhi-Noida border

Traffic snarls were witnessed at the Noid-Dehi border near Mahamaya Flyover on Tuesday morning, a day after the farmers' protest led the traffic movement at halt. Long queues of vehicles were seen moving gradually on both sides of the road.

On Monday. the farmers gathered at the Mahamaya flyover on the Delhi-Noida link road to begin their march around 11. 30 am to press their demands for land allocation and increased compensation for their lands acquired by the government, among other things. The protest call was given by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP). According to the BKP, farmers from 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Agra, took part in the march. Carrying banners and flags of various farmer groups, hundreds of protesters crossed the initial barricades erected by Noida Police.

The farmers were trying to march to the Parliament complex to protest for their demands but were stopped at the state borders. Given the humungous crowd of protestors, the traffic routes were diverted.