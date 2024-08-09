'Titli Kabutar' becomes latest headache for Delhi Police: Know what it is and how it's posing challenge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

Not only notorious criminals like Lawrence Bishnoi or Himanshu Bhau are causing trouble for the city's police, but Delhi Police is also grappling with issues related to 'butterflies' and 'pigeons.' The 'Titli Kabootar' game, known for its connection to betting rackets, and its organisers have become a new headache for the police force. According to the Times of India, last week, the police busted two such modules in central Delhi and arrested two dozen people. They seized Rs 2.2 lakh in cash, 39 mobile phones, 46 diaries, 13 calculators, eight pens, and three markers from them.

Information from the police

The police confiscated several charts, banners, and sets of playing cards related to 'Titli Kabootar.' Here, 'butterfly' and 'pigeon' are not birds but code words. The people running these betting rackets use these words as codes. An official explained that this betting game is somewhat similar to roulette. There is a chart at the shop counter with pictures of a butterfly, bee, lamp, sun, and pigeon. Players place their bets on their chosen picture. The game’s owner then draws a chit. If the picture the player bet on matches the chit, they are paid ten times the amount they wagered.

Different names in different areas

The 'Titli Kabootar' game goes by different names in different areas. It is also known as 'Panti-Pakoli' or 'Pappu Play.' It is mainly played in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. In some places, it is referred to as 'Titli-Bhanwara.' A police official mentioned that if the winning player's chosen picture comes up, they should receive ten times their bet, but this rarely happens. The money is typically given to one or two people in the crowd, who are actually the game owner's men. This way, players are cheated and lose their money.

Information from former police officials

According to retired Delhi Police officers, these games used to be the centre of attraction at village fairs. As they grew in popularity, gamblers began using them as an organised means to earn money. Another similar betting game played by gamblers in the city is 'Table Coupon.' In this game, several chits with pictures are used, and results are announced on the spot. These games start at 10 AM and continue late into the night.

Though most of these games are operated in small setups behind market complexes, deserted alleys, or on sidewalks, there are larger setups as well. These larger rackets involve more organisers and players. The masterminds behind these rackets are often dangerous criminals who use betting rackets to fund their networks.

This leads to increased crime

The problem arises when people either incur significant losses or accuse the organisers of fraud. In such cases, many inform the police, leading to raids. Often, some of the losing players are armed or habitual criminals and try to confront the organisers. Things can also go wrong when organisers try to recover money from a losing player or deal with an angry player. If a gun is fired, it leads to serious trouble.