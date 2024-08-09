Tihar Jail official suspended after viral video showing him dancing with pistol surfaces online

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Tihar Jail official Deepak Sharma

Delhi news: A Tihar Jail official has been suspended for misconduct after a purported video showing him dancing at a party while brandishing a pistol surfaced on social media, officials said today (August 9).

In the 18-second video clip, Deepak Sharma, posted as assistant superintendent of police at the Mandoli Jail, can be seen swaying to Bollywood song "Nayak nahi, Khalnayak hoon main" at a party hosted by a political leader in east Delhi. Two men can be seen dancing with him.

Shots fired at private party

According to eyewitnesses, some shots were fired in the air at the party. However, the police could not verify it. Sharma is popular on social media and has 4.4 lakh followers on Instagram where he regularly posts reels of him working out at the gym. As the jail superintendent, Sharma was involved in the raids at alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's barrack in Tihar Jail. Mandoli Jail is part of the Tihar Prison Complex.

