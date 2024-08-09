Friday, August 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Tihar Jail official suspended after viral video showing him dancing with pistol surfaces online

Tihar Jail official suspended after viral video showing him dancing with pistol surfaces online

Delhi news: An official said that Deepak Sharma has been put under suspension for misconduct and a fact-finding inquiry has been marked to the superintendent of central jail number 15, where he was posted.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia, Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: August 09, 2024 21:11 IST
Tihar Jail official deepak sharma suspended, Tihar Jail official suspended after viral video showing
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Tihar Jail official Deepak Sharma

Delhi news: A Tihar Jail official has been suspended for misconduct after a purported video showing him dancing at a party while brandishing a pistol surfaced on social media, officials said today (August 9).

In the 18-second video clip, Deepak Sharma, posted as assistant superintendent of police at the Mandoli Jail, can be seen swaying to Bollywood song "Nayak nahi, Khalnayak hoon main" at a party hosted by a political leader in east Delhi. Two men can be seen dancing with him.

Shots fired at private party

According to eyewitnesses, some shots were fired in the air at the party. However, the police could not verify it. Sharma is popular on social media and has 4.4 lakh followers on Instagram where he regularly posts reels of him working out at the gym. As the jail superintendent, Sharma was involved in the raids at alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's barrack in Tihar Jail. Mandoli Jail is part of the Tihar Prison Complex.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Priest sodomises boy, forces him to touch private parts; gets 15 years of imprisonment

ALSO READ: Delhi crime: 23-year-old man stabbed to death by four juveniles in Dwarka, detained

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement