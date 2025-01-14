Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi riots accused and AIMIM leader Tahir Hussain granted custodial parole to file nomination

Delhi riots accused and AIMIM leader Tahir Hussain granted custodial parole to file nomination

Delhi Assembly elections: Tahir Hussain recently moved the court seeking interim bail between January 14 and February 9 to fight assembly polls from the Mustafabad constituency on the AIMIM party ticket.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Published : Jan 14, 2025 22:54 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 23:10 IST
Tahir Hussain (Centre)
Image Source : PTI Tahir Hussain (Centre)

Former AAP politician Tahir Hussain, accused in a murder case related to February 2020 riots and AIMIM leader was on Tuesday granted custodial parole to file a nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi police opposed a plea of Hussain. Saying contesting elections was not a fundamental right, the police alleged Hussain who was the "main conspirator" and "funder" of the February 2020 riots could complete formalities and fight polls on custody parole. Hussain, in the bail plea, said he spent 4.9 years in jail and though the trial started in the case, only 20 of the 114 prosecution witnesses were examined so far.

The Delhi High Court instructed that Tahir Hussain will not use his mobile phone, landline phone or internet during nomination. He will also not talk to anyone except officials related to the nomination process. The AIMIM will not even address the media. The court also directed that Tahir Hussain's family members can be present at the time of nomination. However, they will not be allowed to click pictures of filing nominations or post them on social media.

Delhi Riots

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured. According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur Police Station that his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the IB, was missing since February 25, 2020. It was alleged Sharma's mortal remains were recovered from Khajuri Khas nullah in the riot-affected area and his body bore 51 injuries. 

Related Stories
Delhi fake voter case: BJP lashes out at Kejriwal after police issue notice to AAP MLA

Delhi fake voter case: BJP lashes out at Kejriwal after police issue notice to AAP MLA

Ramesh Bidhuri refutes Arvind Kejriwal's claim on BJP CM face, says, 'Not contender for any post'

Ramesh Bidhuri refutes Arvind Kejriwal's claim on BJP CM face, says, 'Not contender for any post'

Delhi Polls: Atishi to file nomination today, raises over Rs 19 lakh from crowdfunding drive

Delhi Polls: Atishi to file nomination today, raises over Rs 19 lakh from crowdfunding drive

Delhi Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at ex-CM, 'This is Kejriwal's 'shining' Delhi...'

Delhi Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at ex-CM, 'This is Kejriwal's 'shining' Delhi...'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement