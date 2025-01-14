Delhi riots accused and AIMIM leader Tahir Hussain granted custodial parole to file nomination

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tahir Hussain (Centre)

Former AAP politician Tahir Hussain, accused in a murder case related to February 2020 riots and AIMIM leader was on Tuesday granted custodial parole to file a nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi police opposed a plea of Hussain. Saying contesting elections was not a fundamental right, the police alleged Hussain who was the "main conspirator" and "funder" of the February 2020 riots could complete formalities and fight polls on custody parole. Hussain, in the bail plea, said he spent 4.9 years in jail and though the trial started in the case, only 20 of the 114 prosecution witnesses were examined so far.

The Delhi High Court instructed that Tahir Hussain will not use his mobile phone, landline phone or internet during nomination. He will also not talk to anyone except officials related to the nomination process. The AIMIM will not even address the media. The court also directed that Tahir Hussain's family members can be present at the time of nomination. However, they will not be allowed to click pictures of filing nominations or post them on social media.

Delhi Riots

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured. According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur Police Station that his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the IB, was missing since February 25, 2020. It was alleged Sharma's mortal remains were recovered from Khajuri Khas nullah in the riot-affected area and his body bore 51 injuries.