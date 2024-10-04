Swati Maliwal criticises leadership as Kejriwal set to shift residence: ‘Ideals forgotten in pursuit of Maya’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal during the session of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal expressed her views on leadership and ethical values ​​through post ‘X’. Comparing modern leaders with Lord Rama, Maliwal emphasised the difference in the way they sacrifice and respect women.

"There was one Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, who left the palace and spent 14 years in the forest. He fought with a powerful demon like Ravana for the honor of women. These days, people who compare themselves with Lord Shri Ram, leave one palace to live in another palace by claiming to be doing great sacrifice. They forget their ideals in pursuit of Maya. They save those who attack women and find solace in this. Hey Ram!," wrote Maliwal on X.

Leadership opposite to Lord Rama

Maliwal talked about Lord Rama who left his palace and spent 14 years in exile fighting for women's dignity even against powerful rivals like Ravana and compared this to current leaders who he says move from one palace to another if they forget about the pursuit of wealth and power.

Call for higher regard and respect for women

Maliwal also criticised today’s leaders for protecting women who are assaulted and taking comfort in such acts. Urging the conservation of ideals and respect for women in today’s leadership, he drew upon the legacy of Lord Rama.