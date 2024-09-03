Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court accepts bail bond of Bibhav Kumar after SC's order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 after a complaint was filed by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

After getting bail from the Supreme Court in the case of the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, now Tis Hazari Court has accepted the bail bond of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar. The Tis Hazari Court has also issued an order to release Bibhav Kumar from Tihar Jail.

On Tuesday, the Tiz Hazari Court in Delhi granted Bibhav Kumar's bail bond and issued an order to free him from Tihar Jail. He has spent the last 100 days in judicial custody.

According to reports, Kumar may walk out of the jail by Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Monday, The Supreme Court granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, who was accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence on May 13.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing Kumar's plea seeking bail and also challenging his arrest in the case. The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar from Kejriwal's residence on May 18 on the complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

During the hearing, Justice Bhuyan noted that Bibhav Kumar has been in judicial custody for 100 days and a chargesheet has been filed.

Maliwal had alleged that Kumar slapped her 7-8 times without any provocation, pounced on her, kicked her chest and pelvis, and deliberately pulled up her shirt at Kejriwal's residence when she had gone to meet the Delhi chief minister on May 13.

(Inputs from agencies)