Strong winds, thunderstorms bring relief from scorching heat to Delhi-NCR; IMD issues Orange alert

New Delhi:

After several days of hot and humid weather, Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on Sunday evening. Strong winds, cloudy skies and a drop in temperature brought relief to residents struggling with uncomfortable conditions. The change in weather was accompanied by dust-laden winds in several areas as dark clouds covered the capital.

IMD issues Orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a district-wise nowcast warning at 4:10 pm, valid until 7:10 pm, for several parts of Delhi. The weather department warned of moderate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 41 to 61 kmph. An Orange Alert means weather conditions could disrupt normal life and people should stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Strong winds may lead to fallen trees, damage to weak structures, traffic delays and waterlogging in some areas.

More rain likely in coming days

The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab until July 2, with rainfall activity expected to become more widespread on July 3. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also likely in Delhi and nearby areas between July 1 and July 3.