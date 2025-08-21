South Delhi triple murder: 22-year-old accused arrested while attempting suicide at AIIMS Metro Station When questioned about his suicide attempt, Siddharth made a chilling confession that he had murdered his mother, father, and brother. Following this revelation, he was immediately taken to the Maidan Garhi police station.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic turn of events, police in South Delhi on Thursday evening arrested the man accused of brutally killing his parents and brother in Maidan Garhi. The accused, identified as Siddharth (22), was nabbed when he tried to end his life by jumping from the AIIMS Metro Station premises. Security guards stationed there acted immediately and managed to stop him, after which he was handed over to the police. The deceased were identified as Prem Singh (around 45-50), his wife Rajani (40-45) and their elder son Ritik (24).

Accused confessed to triple murders

When questioned about his suicide attempt, Siddharth made a chilling confession that he had murdered his mother, father, and brother. Following this revelation, he was immediately taken to the Maidan Garhi police station. As per the information, Siddharth is currently being interrogated by police officials to determine the motive behind the shocking crime.

Police suspect mental health issues

After recovering the three bodies on Wednesday, the police said that the accused is suspected of having some mental health issues. They also claimed to have recovered documents and medicines showing Siddharth has been under psychiatric treatment for the past 12 years at multiple mental health institutions. Initial inquiry revealed that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and allegedly told someone that he had killed all three of his family members and that he "would not stay here anymore", police said.

Records show treatment for OCD, aggression

Treatment documents and medications belonging to Siddharth were discovered during a search of the house. Police claimed the records showed he was undergoing treatment for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and "aggressive behaviour" for more than a decade. "His history of psychiatric treatment suggests long-standing behavioural issues," a senior officer said. Enquiries also indicate that he had strained relations with his family due to his condition, he added.

