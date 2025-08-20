Triple murder shocks South Delhi, three bodies recovered from house in Maidan Garhi As per the information, police teams cordon off the crime scene and begin their investigation. The motive behind the murders is yet to be established.

New Delhi:

A sensational case of triple murder has rocked South Delhi after three bodies were found inside a house in the Maidan Garhi area. According to initial reports, a woman was found dead with her mouth tied, suggesting she was smothered. In another room, a man was found lying on the floor soaked in blood which has raised suspicions of a violent confrontation before the killing. The crime surfaced after neighbours alerted police when a foul smell began emanating from the residence. The incident occurred at House number 155 in Satbari Khark Goan under Maidan Garhi police station.

Victims identified by police teams

Police reached the spot and found the bodies of three family members -- a woman, her husband, and their son. The deceased has been identified as Rajni Singh (45), Prem Singh (50), and Ritik (24). Initial observations suggest that all three were killed, although there are no signs of robbery or forced entry. Investigators have confirmed that the house was not ransacked and no valuables appear to be missing, ruling out theft as a motive.

Crime scene secured and examined

As per the information, police teams cordon off the crime scene and begin their investigation. Senior officers have rushed to the spot and forensic teams are collecting crucial evidence to piece together the sequence of events. The motive behind the murders is yet to be established. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and crime teams inspected the scene and collected crucial evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Younger son missing since crime

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Siddharth, the second son of the family, has been missing from home since the murders. Local enquiries also indicated that Siddharth was undergoing psychiatric treatment. Police sources added that Siddharth reportedly told someone that he had killed his entire family before disappearing.

