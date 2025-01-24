Shalimar Bagh Assembly Election: Will AAP's Bandana Kumari maintain her winning momentum in 2025?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shalimar Bagh Assembly Election 2025: Bandana Kumari (AAP) Vs Rekha Gupta (BJP) Vs Praveen Kumar Jain (Congress).

Shalimar Bagh Assembly Elections 2025: Shalimar Bagh is one of the Assembly constituencies in Delhi which is a general seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the main political parties in the constituency.

AAP leader Bandana Kumari to contest against BJP leader Rekha Gupta and Congress candidate Praveen Kumar Jain in the upcoming Delhi polls from the Shalimar Bagh seat.

Previous records of Shalimar Bagh constituency

In the 2020 Assembly Elections, Bandana Kumari from AAP won the seat with a margin of 3,440 votes. Bandana was polled 57,707 votes with a vote share of 49.41 per cent and defeated Rekha Gupta from BJP who got 54,267 votes (46.46 per cent).

In the 2015 Assembly Elections, Bandana Kumari from AAP won the seat and was polled 62,656 votes with a vote share of 52.14 per cent. BJP candidate Rekha Gupta got 51,678 votes (43.01 per cent) and was the runner-up. Bandana Kumari defeated Rekha Gupta by a margin of 10,978 votes.

Single-phase polling in Delhi

A total of 210 candidates are in the fray from the 70 constituencies going to polls in the single phase of assembly elections.

Women candidates participation

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP, Congress, and BJP fielded a total of 24 women candidates. This year, the number has only risen to 26, indicating a modest improvement that hardly reflects the campaign rhetoric focused on women’s issues.

The voter base in Delhi for this election stands at 1.55 crore, with 71.74 lakh women voters and 83.89 lakh male voters. In light of this, all three parties have made significant promises to woo women voters, including announcing women-specific schemes such as financial assistance. AAP has promised Rs 2,100 per month to women, while both BJP and Congress have increased their offer to Rs 2,500. Additionally, all parties have pledged cash assistance to pregnant women and free travel for women on state-run buses.

When will Shalimar Bagh vote?

The 2025 Assembly elections in Budgam are scheduled for February 5 (Wednesday). Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase, on Feb 5. The results will be announced on February 8 (Saturday).