Seelampur murder case: Lady Don Zikra arrested by Delhi Police, security beefed up in affected area Seelampur murder case: Locals in the Seelampur area continued their protest from last night against the stabbing of the 17-year-old boy in the area, blocking roads and holding signs demanding justice for the boy.

New Delhi:

Lady don' Zikra has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur, the Delhi Police said on Friday (April 18). Earlier, three people were detained in connection with the Seelampur murder case. "Zikra's cousin, Sahil, was also in touch with the police," the Delhi Police said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier said that justice will be served for the 17-year-old boy, who was attacked by knives and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The teenager, who was killed in the J block of Seelampur, has been identified as Kunal.

"I have spoken to the Police commissioner on the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked by knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Gupta told media.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area."Police have arrested all the criminals in such cases that have happened in the last few days. In this case, too, both of them are declared criminals. We need to maintain peace right now," he said.

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of the national capital said that she had not been given any updates from the police, earlier alleging complicity by the authorities in catching the culprits and allowing the perpetrators to flee the area.

"My son had a fight a few days ago. There was some incident, and my son was just standing there and watching as he got beaten up; they gave him threats. We had taken him to the hospital; we had not eaten anything for two days. When my kid came back, he had asked for a samosa and milk and had gone out to get the food. He went out around 7 o'clock, and by 7:15, we got the news that our son had been stabbed," the mother told media.

