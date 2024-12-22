Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
'See the hellish conditions', Delhi LG slams AAP government after ground visits, Kejriwal responds

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked LG for sharing the ground report and assured to fix the roads in the area. Delhi CM Atishi also visited the areas flagged by the Governor.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 16:00 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 16:47 IST
Delhi
Image Source : X Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday visited two areas in Delhi

Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena showed 'hellish living conditions' in few parts of the National capital. The visuals shared by the Governor showed open drains, stinking water and overflowing severs. Locals also complained of huge power bills and lack of basic hygiene. While sharing the condition on X (former Twitter), LG Saxena urged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi to fix the situation. 

Lieutenant Governor's ground visit

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday visited Rangpuri Pahari in south Delhi and Kapashera in southwest Delhi. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and several officials accompanied him. 

Lt Governor's visit happened when Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a campaign to showcase its achievements during its 10-year rule in the national capital, ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls. 

'See the hellish living conditions'

Lt Saxena shared the excerpts of his interaction with the locals in both areas, who complained about poor drainage, lack of drinking water, high electricity bills, lack of hygiene, and no garbage collection. “I urge the former Chief Minister, current Chief Minister, and the relevant ministers of the Delhi government to visit these areas and witness these hellish conditions firsthand. Immediate steps should be taken to improve this deplorable situation," Delhi Governor wrote on X. 

He further mentioned that similar is the condition of areas like Burari, Kirari, Kalandar Colony, Sangam Vihar, Mundka, and Gokulpuri.

"The stinking water accumulated in the alleys and streets is not rainwater, but from overflowing sewers. The women narrating their problems are from Delhi, not any other state," the Lieutenant Governor wrote on X. 

"Residents of the area complained of inadequate power supply, irregular water supply and poor garbage disposal. Many residents complained of 8-10 hour power cuts daily and showed high electricity bills despite the Delhi government's claims of providing free power," he added. 

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked Governor

Replying on the LG's social media post, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Governor for showcasing the shortcomings and urged him to keep flagging such issues so that the government can resolve it. 

