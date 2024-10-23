Security tightened outside Jamia campus after ABVP's call for Diwali celebrations, heavy police deployed

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB A violent clash was reported between two groups of students during Diwali celebrations at Jamia campus.

Security has been beefed up outside Jamia campus after ABVP's call for Diwali celebrations on Wednesday. Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers at Jamia Gate No. 7 for security purpose. Last night, a violent clash was reported between two groups of students during Diwali celebrations.

Delhi Police said that the university administration has not permitted Diwali celebrations inside the university campus. Police said it also did not give any permission for Diwali celebrations outside the university campus.

A police officer said no complaint has been received in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday night.

The Diwali event was organised by the Rashtriya Kala Manch (RKM), a dimension of RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the university. The ABVP said it will hold a 'deep mahotsav' again on Wednesday evening.

Calls and messages to Jamia Millia Islamia University's Officiating Vice Chancellor Mohammad Shakeel went unanswered.

According to police, the scuffle broke out after a group of students disrupted Diwali celebrations by another. The situation was brought under control and the students dispersed following the intervention of university security personnel.

Purported videos of students chanting "communal" slogans inside the campus are doing the rounds on social media.

After receiving information about tensions inside the university, police personnel were deployed outside its gate and around the campus as a precautionary measure, the officer said.

Another senior officer said local police have been asked to increase vigil around the campus. Unfazed by the incident, students plan to hold a 'deep mahotsav' on the campus on Wednesday evening, according to ABVP national media convener Ashutosh Singh.