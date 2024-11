Samvidhan Divas Padyatra 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Samvidhan Divas Padyatra 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for November 24.

Samvidhan Divas Padyatra 2024: Delhi Police issued an advisory in connection with Samvidhan Divas Padyatra on November 25 alerting commuters about traffic restrictions near India Gate. According to the advisory, information has been received that the department of Youth Affairs through its autonomous organization 'Mera Yuva Bharat' is conducting a nationwide Samvidhan Divas Padyatra to mark the 75th Year of adopting our constitution.

The Padyatra will be flagged off and led by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, and other dignitaries. It will begin around 8 am from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle and will culminate at same place by 9:30 am. It is estimated that about 10,000 youth/participants are likely to participate in the Padyatra, the advisory said.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of C-Hexagon and round about MLNP, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on C-Hexagon and other surrounding areas as mentioned in the routes to avoid, it said.

Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in Traffic Pit in front of Bhairo Mandir, Bhairon Marg, it read.

It is further requested people to avoid the tunnels of Pragati maidan approach to India Gate. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey, it added.